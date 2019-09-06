Six candidates vying to become Terrebonne Parish’s next sheriff outlined their visions for the future during a debate Thursday at the Evergreen Cajun Center in Gray.

Hosted by the Terrebonne Parish Women for a Better Cause, Thursday’s forum marked the second time sheriff candidates squared off in a debate ahead of the Oct. 12 election.

The candidates who participated in Thursday’s forum were Republicans Mike Solet, Tim Soignet, Blayne “Bubba” Bergeron, Terry Daigre and Mark Pitre; and Democrat Jerri G. Smitko.

Independent candidate Kyle Lirette did not attend.

The candidates hope to succeed Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, who announced in March he won’t seek his ninth term as sheriff at the conclusion of his current term in June 2020.

Like the previous forum, Thursday’s debate focused on a multitude of issues ranging from school safety, transparency, the budget, decreasing crime and handling mental illness.

If elected, each candidate vowed their decisions would not be influenced by “good ol’ boy” politics.

“I have no ties to the administration,” said Bergeron, a retired federal agent. “If you look at our billboards they say ‘integrity, experience and without fear or favor.’ I will help anyone in this parish as long as it’s legal, moral and ethical.”

Solet, a law enforcement veteran and former deputy, also drew inspiration from his campaign billboard, which reads “a new vision.”

“I’m tired of the same old, same old year after year,” Solet said. “From what I heard on the streets while meeting with people is that they’re tired of it too. In 2018, my ties (to the Sheriff’s Office administration) were cut. But I will run the department without influence from any past sheriff.”

Daigre, Terrebonne’s chief criminal deputy, contended that change just for the sake of change is not always a good thing.

“I’ve been waiting 23 years for the opportunity to run for sheriff,” Daigre said. “I don’t have plans for a lot of changes. I said it before and I’ll say it again: I believe the word ‘change’ has become a very generic political term. A lot of people tell me they’re ready for change but only a small percentage can tell me what it is they want changed. When people tell me they want change I say I want improvement. I want to move things forward.”

Soignet, a former police academy director and retired Marine, said he was proud of the connections he made during his years at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I recently resigned, but I do have ties to the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I’ve trained about 80-90 percent of those officers out there on the streets. I’ve poured my heart and soul into them, everything I have. I gave them my professionalism, leadership and discipline because they’re out there doing the job day in and day out. We’ll have a professional office that’s fair to everybody. There’s no ‘good ol’ boy’ hookup.”

Pitre, an investigator with the Terrebonne District Attorney’s Office, said his ties to multiple law enforcement agencies have made him an effective leader.

“I have ties to the Sheriff’s Office, DA’s Office and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “But if elected as sheriff, the ties will be with you, the people of this parish because I work for you and will answer to you. I will do what’s right. I’ve not promised anybody anything. We have an awesome Sheriff’s Office with awesome employees. We need to take care of what we’ve got.”

As the lone female sheriff candidate, Smitko said she doesn’t like to use the phrase “good ol’ boy.”

“I really make a conscious effort when I’m talking to people not to talk about the ‘good ol’ boy club’ because it doesn’t seem right coming from me like I’m attacking the men,” the Houma attorney said. “I hunt with guys, I fish with guys, I hang out with guys, but you cannot be a part of the ‘good ol’ boy club’ if you’re a female. Nobody wants to admit it, but the ‘good ol’ boy club runs Terrebonne Parish. It does, but that’s OK because sometimes it works. I can assure you though when I’m elected sheriff it’s not going to happen anymore. I can work with anyone because I’m an outsider.”

Early voting will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, except Sunday. If one candidate doesn’t receive more than 50 percent of the vote in October, the top two will compete in a runoff Nov. 16.