The Central Falcons didn't start off Friday night's game with Greene County in a positive way, fumbling just moments into the first quarter.

Then Javonta Leatherwood got involved.

The senior running back gave Central all the momentum it needed in a 53-12 win, its first of the season. Leatherwood ran for about 80 yards in the first quarter alone and finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Arnsey Richardson II also added to the Falcons’ score early. He finished with two catches for touchdowns. The defense even got in on the act as Emmanuel Watson picked off a pass and returned in for a touchdown.

Greene County's offense was at a standstill throughout the first half and Central defensive lineman Edward Smith was a huge reason why. Smith said he was being chop-blocked, so he “avoided the guard and tried to get rid of the tackle as fast as possible.” Smith put constant pressure on the quarterback, resulting in multiple sacks and two forced fumbles.

The falcons kept the momentum going into the second quarter with Leatherwood picking up two more touchdowns. TaMarcus Howze ran for a 39-yard score to makie it 32-0. Harvey Davis added a touchdown run.

The Falcons added their last touchdown from Richardson. The Falcons' energy was not as dominant in the second half as Greene County seemed to get a rhythm for a few plays that led to two touchdowns.

Central High head coach Dennis Conner said this big win is not sending a message just, “correcting our mistakes we made last week on offense and defense.”

Key stat: Central quarterback William Batchelor was 11 of 14 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Next: Central (1-1) hosts Jemison next Friday and Greene County (0-1) is at Carbon Hill.