Many southerners have fond memories of catching lightning bugs on a summer’s night. The fascination surrounding these insects always invokes curious questions. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System professional provides some of the basic information on lightning bugs.

Lightning Bug or Firefly?

It is a debate that ranks with some of the best: Are these creatures called lightning bugs or fireflies? Whether you feel strongly about one or the other, in most areas people use these two terms interchangeably. However, no matter what term you use, Ellen Huckabay, an Alabama Extension county coordinator in Baldwin County, said both names can be misleading.

“Actually, they are neither true bugs (Hemiptera) or flies (Diptera), as both of these names would suggest,” Huckabay said. “They are actually beetles (Coleoptera) and you find many different species in the South.”

The ‘Lightning’ in Lightning Bugs

Lightning bugs are one of the few insects that produce bioluminescence on their abdomens. While many may have thought of fanciful reasons as to why these insects glow, Huckabay said it’s a natural process that is a key to their survival.

“The glow patterns they give off are for the purpose of attracting mates,” she said. “Sometimes, some species will use their glow to attract other lightning bug species for prey.”

Characteristics

Larvae of these beetles are predators of other insect larvae, small insects, earthworms, slugs and snails. People most often find these nocturnal insects active near wooded areas, shrubbery or in grassy areas.

“Lightning bugs are not considered pests, except for the minor annoyance of feeding on larvae of beneficials like earthworms,” Huckabay said. “These are beneficial insects that do not bite, sting or harm humans or animals.”

