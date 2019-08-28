The militarized combat aircraft is available online and has been both modernized and upgraded.

Jet Lease, a private leasing, sales and aviation financing company with an establishment in West Palm Beach, listed a 1980 F-16 A/B Fighting Falcon on their website, and the news has been spreading.

How much? $8.5 million.

The rare F-16 listed was built by the U.S. Air Force and sold as a second-hand surplus. 4,600 have been produced in total but this particular one has been modified and upgraded to fly for up to 8,000 hours versus the logged 6,000.

Unlike any other 1980s fighter jet, this one has been modernized with night-vision compatible helmets, data integration and other features.

Other F-16 jets have been purchased by Air Force groups from other nations through Foreign Military Sales known as FMS.

