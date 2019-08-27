The Bama Art House fall film series will feature the Aretha Franklin concert documentary "Amazing Grace" on Tuesday night at the Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave.

The documentary was recorded over two days in January 1972 at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Tickets for each showing in film series, which also runs in the winter and summer, are $8 for general admission, $7 for students and $6 for Arts Council members. Each film begins at 7:30 p.m., with the box office opening at 6:30, and the doors and Bama Bar at 6:45. Season-pass punch cards, $60 for any 10 films in any Bama Art House series, will be on sale at the box office.

To see a trailer for “Amazing Grace,” go to www.bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.php.