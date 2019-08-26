Continued and growing misuse causes city officials to remove Destin's lone public recycling container

DESTIN — Because of continued and increasing misuse, Destin officials recently removed the city’s only public recycling Dumpster.

The container had stood at the city public services maintenance facility, 3949 Commons Drive, since 2015. It was meant for Destin residents who live in apartments, condos or other housing units that did not receive curbside recycling pickup service from Waste Management.

But in what city spokeswoman Catherine Card called an “ongoing problem for awhile,” various people had been placing non-recyclable items including mattresses, plastic bags and yard waste into the recycling Dumpster and then next to it after it was filled.

The growing problem led to Waste Management charging the city $24 for each contaminated load of recycled items that was refused by the recycler, Pensacola-based Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. In addition, city workers were continuously cleaning up the area around the recycling Dumpster, Destin officials said.

City officials removed the Dumpster Aug. 20, the day after receiving permission to do so from a majority of the City Council.

“It was getting progressively worse,” Card said Monday about the improper disposals. “We want people to recycle but to recycle responsibly.”

She said Destin officials now are considering placing the recycling Dumpster at a location where city workers can keep a better eye on it.

City Public Services Director Michael Burgess last week told the council he thinks most of the improper waste drop-offs occurred after regular business hours, when no city workers were around.

He also said, “A lot of people take their recyclables that are genuinely recyclable, like cans and water bottles and such, and they put them inside those plastic bags, and that makes that load contaminated.”

Other non-recyclable items that had been placed in the recycling Dumpster included plastic hoses and pool floats, paper tissues, yard waste, wood, carpets and greasy pizza boxes. A sign that was displayed next to the Dumpster aimed to educate people on a dozen type of items that cannot be recycled.

“The good recycling efforts … are spoiled oftentimes by those who are either uninformed or careless,” Burgess said.

Items that can and cannot be recycled are found on the Waste Management website, https://recycleoftenrecycleright.com/.



