The choreographer of the musical that kicks off the 10th season of the Actor's Charitable Theatre says the play demands the highest caliber of dancing from the 34-member cast.

"Cats" requires its performers to be proficient in a wide variety of styles, including tap dance, jazz, acrobatics and modern ballet. The pace is set by the opening "Jellicle Ball" sequence, said Melissa Verzino, "Cats" choreographer and owner of the Tuscaloosa Dance Centre.

“The 'Jellicle Ball' sequence is 10 minutes of all-out dancing,” Verzino said in a news release. “It’s known as one of — if not THE most — physically demanding dance sequences in musical theater, requiring incredible strength, skill and endurance.”

The Actor's Charitable Theatre will perform the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sept. 6-9 at the Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave.

Bethany Knight, who grew up in Hamilton and is now a sophomore vocal performance major at the University of Alabama, said rehearsals have been challenging but fulfilling.

“The best thing has been watching myself and the rest of the cast slowly learn to move their bodies like cats, and then as their specific character on top of that” Knight said. “The unscripted moments in this show are everywhere and many of them are simply each actor losing themselves in their character and creating art with their bodies."

"Cats" premiered in 1981 in London, where it played for 21 years and almost 9,000 performances. On Broadway, "Cats" ran for 18 years, earning seven Tony awards, including one for best musical.

Since its world premiere, "Cats" has been presented in more than 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album.

The musical feature the song “Memory,” which has been recorded by more than 150 artists, including Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis and Barry Manilow.

In this production, "Memory" will be performed by Beth Stomps Feller, a former Miss Alabama.

“My favorite part of rehearsing for 'Cats' is watching a cast with diverse backgrounds come together as artists and performers,” Feller said. “Many of the dancers have never been in a full theatrical production with a live orchestra, and many of the actors/singers have never had to dance with the kind of intensity and skill this show requires. These young performers are growing as artists themselves, while teaching and inspiring each other.

Five performances of "Cats" are scheduled at the Bama Theatre: 7:30 p.m. each night Sept. 6-9, along with a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 8. The Bama Theatre box office will be open one hour before each showtime.

Reserved seat tickets cost $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.theactonline.com. For more information, call the Actor's Charitable Theatre at 462-7947.