Do you remember walking to school? If so, what do you remember? Walking by the sweet old lady who had fresh-baked tea cakes for “you children?” The man who waited with an umbrella if some kid forgot his during a sudden spring shower? Speaking softly, if at all, when you walked by the house where the furious dog waited to catch unsuspecting children and — well, you know what could happen!

Everyone walked to school in the 1950s. To ensure the safety of elementary scholars, “patrol boys” were stationed in a wide circumference around the school (and they actually took names).

The streets were lined with tall pines and shrubs, and blocks-long heavily overgrown foliage where anything could be hiding (but for the patrol boys and their handy-dandy pads and ready pencils).

Some fortunate students had to pass Herdon’s store — an emporium of, if not exotic delights, Hershey bars for 5 cents (wrapped in shiny, REAL tinfoil) and 6-cent Coca-Colas to wash them down. Herdon’s had a delivery boy who took your list over the phone, gathered everything up, brought it to your kitchen and put it down,

There were other corner grocery stores — Sweeney’s, Tom Brown’s — all with limited brands of flour, milk, eggs and coffee (and charge accounts). If your parents shopped there, they knew you. When my sister Becky first discovered the charge account, she treated all her friends to “anything you want.” Then Friday when Daddy saw his grocery bill, the charging stopped!

Walking up the hill on Cabot Avenue never bothered me. I loved the rich smell of the pines and the woodsy trek up never scared any of us. But one day a cold shower, which had threatened all day, came rolling over Lookout Avenue and down the pine straw strewn hills. Cold, hard drops came down in sweeping waves. All the scholars were soon home and dry, except my little sister, the “anything you want” charger, was nowhere to be seen. Becky was still at school.

Mother put on a raincoat and went to get her. That’s what we thought, but Mother had a “feeling.” Becky was never late, but she had worn little pink plastic high heels (the ones that “they” were all wearing) to school that day, and she would never make it down Cabot Hill with it raining wearing only those toy shoes.

Mother hurried past Mr. Kerr’s house, across the railroad tracks slippery from the rain. Suddenly, she saw something floating in the river-gutter, something that made her run faster, something that scared her: a small, pink, high-heeled toy shoe in the muddy, rushing water in the flooded gutter.

Of course, she found her; of course, they cried. But I know how glad they were to get back home, to be dry and safe.

I’ve known that feeling since that day when Wade walked home all the way from the country club in the 1993 blizzard; when I thought my Grandmother Goodson was caught in her burning house. Home. ‘Round town.

