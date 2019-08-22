As memorial observations are underway for former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, it's important to remember her contributions to one of the most important issues facing coastal communities like Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Blanco accepted her share of criticism for a notoriously ineffective response to Hurricane Katrina. But it's important to consider some of the things she did to help ensure future storms pose less of a threat.

"Never forget that Kathleen Blanco was the head coach for all of our coastal issues," said Terrebonne Levee Director Reggie Dupre, who served as a state senator while Blanco was governor in the mid-2000s. "Our world here in southern Louisiana would be very different today if not for the very bold leadership of Governor Blanco."

Blanco helped local lawmakers secure the Terrebonne and Lafourche levee boards the ability to ask voters to approve sales taxes for hurricane protection work. She helped win passage in 2007 of the state's first full-fledged master plan to save the coast. And the same year she helped dedicate $200 million in state surplus money to the work.

Dupre says Blanco also helped create the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority and charged it with coordinating formerly disjointed efforts to restore and bolster Louisiana's coast against erosion, subsidence and hurricanes. She helped Dupre pass four proposed state constitutional amendments through the Legislature that:

• Locked in 100 percent of federal offshore oil revenue to Louisiana coastal projects. That was essential to persuading Congress to approve the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, which greatly increased Louisiana and other Gulf states' share of federal oil revenue from drilling off their coasts. GOMESA, which Blanco also helped champion, is now poised to send billions of dollars to Louisiana for coastal restoration work, with many of those projects in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

• Dedicated 20 percent of Louisiana's settlement with tobacco companies to coastal restoration and protection projects.

• Established regional flood-protection authorities after Katrina.

• Limited to fair market value the compensation landowners could demand from state and local levee districts doing hurricane protection work.

Louisiana voters passed all four by sound margins.

"Gov. Blanco not only supported putting these four coastal constitutional amendments on the ballot, she raised campaign funds and went on a statewide speaking tour to support them," Dupre said. "There would be no CPRA, no master plan, and maybe no GOMESA. We would still be complaining about our problems rather that building major projects to protect us and assure our survival. She was truly a dear friend to all of us and will be sadly missed."

America's Wetland, one of the most visible advocacy groups in the fight to save Louisiana's coast, expressed similar sentiments.

"When faced with the extraordinary challenges of back-to-back Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, she worked tirelessly to lift up the state in its belief that recovery was possible," the group said in a written statement. "Out of the devastation, Governor Blanco led actions that changed the way we tackle coastal land loss and make government work in concert on one of the greatest challenges any state could face."

It would have been difficult for any leader to emerge unscathed from the challenges New Orleans and surrounding areas faced before, during after Katrina and, a few weeks later, Rita.

But Blanco's ability to persist through those difficult times and amass a record on coastal erosion that will last long after her passing is an admirable achievement and a legacy that will benefit generations in south Louisiana, the place she called home. And for that, Louisiana owes her a debt of gratitude.

-- Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.