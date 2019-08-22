In Florida, basic cyberstalking is a first-degree misdemeanor that is punishable with up to 12 months in a county jail and a $1,000 fine.

A Florida man posted nude photos of his former girlfriend on social media, texted death threats to her family and even forged a suicide note in her name, investigators say.



He set up a website with a timer counting down to her death.



He made it seem like he was always watching.



Luis Enrique Santiago Jr., now in the Palm Beach County Jail and facing multiple charges, may be an extreme case. But authorities have a name for people like the 28-year-old Boynton Beach man: cyberstalkers.

They use smartphones, email and social media to bombard their targets with words or images meant to harass or frighten them.



Some send their targets more than 2,000 text messages in a month’s time. Some leave voicemails threatening to rape and strangle the person they’re targeting. Experts say it’s nearly always someone the victim knows.



It isn’t face-to-face. It’s screen-to-screen. It’s stalking like it’s been done for centuries — just on a digital terrain. One in every 14 people in the United States has experienced it, the Pew Research Center said in 2017 after surveying more than 4,000 U.S. adults online.



“Back in the day, it was kind of a chore to get in a car or hide behind individuals,” said Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center and a Florida Atlantic University professor of criminology. “But now it’s so easy because people are sharing everything on social media.”



One year, 75 arrests



In Florida, basic cyberstalking is a first-degree misdemeanor that is punishable with up to 12 months in a county jail and a $1,000 fine.



Add on a “credible threat” - anything that puts a person in fear of his or her life or that of a relative or friend - and it bumps up to aggravated cyberstalking, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. More than 40 of those arrested since July 2018 in Palm Beach County faced the more serious count.



Palm Beach County jail records show about 75 arrests in relation to felony and misdemeanor cyberstalking since July 2018. Fewer than 10 were repeat offenders. Most of those arrested bonded out in a matter of days, with a no-contact order with the victim.



Of the cases in the past 12 months, more than 40 have been closed. Of those, about 10 led to convictions, either on lesser or related charges, such as domestic abuse or assault or through a violation of injunction. But more than half the cases were closed when prosecutors, or victims, or both, declined to pursue charges.



The stalkers’ average age in that period was 40, according to records. Additional charges they have faced have been as diverse as intimidation with threats to kill or commit bodily injury, harassment through phone calls and distribution of obscene material.



The average victim of the most severe attacks, such as physical threats and sexual harassment, is a woman 18 to 24, FAU’s Hinduja said.





Just clicks away



Victims’ advocates and researchers say the terror of cyberstalking is that it doesn’t have to be done in person. All it takes is a few clicks on a computer or phone.



One recent case saw a man find the woman he is accused of cyberstalking after being apart from her for many years through LinkedIn, a social-media platform for business people. Others use GPS location software to track down their targets. And because many are former lovers or spouses, they often have access to victims’ email accounts and other private information.



Santiago and his victim had been in that level of a relationship for nine months before the harassment began, authorities said. That familiarity allegedly helped him to hack into his victim’s Amazon account and place fake profiles of her on dating websites.



Cyberstalking has become more common as technology has spread deeper into people’s daily lives, said Susan Carlini, program coordinator of Palm Beach County Victim Services.



Authorities want to help, but in order to convict a cyberstalker, a victim needs to provide a timeline with multiple instances of unsolicited contact, Carlini said. Any evidence helps: texts, emails, unwanted photos, comments on social media, or recorded voicemails.



“It has to be legally sufficient,” she said.



The difference between stalking and harassment comes down to a “legitimate purpose,” said Assistant State Attorney Alexcia Cox, the chief of the Domestic Violence Elimination Unit.



For instance, if a couple breaks up but one of them left a personal item at the other’s house, sending repeated messages and random appearances about it wouldn’t necessarily be stalking, she said. It would most likely be harassment.



There are factors that can prevent victims from holding their stalker accountable, Cox said. Some are connected to a stalker financially or through children. A few may have refused to grant the stalker a divorce. Some are just afraid of them.



If someone fears they are being stalked, he or she can apply for an injunction for protection against stalking - if they’re willing to appear before a judge, Cox said.



In a matter of days, judge can issue a temporary injunction that bans contact between the parties, Cox said. Then the parties appear in court for a final hearing. The judge can extend the length of a temporary injunction if the alleged stalker isn’t cooperating, she said.



Those who violate an injunction can face felony charges, Cox said. It’s up to the state to decide whether to prosecute.



In a petition for injunction filed in July, the woman alleged Santiago stalked told authorities of him sending her texts saying : ” ... Your parents. I’m putting them in the hospital. One second you’re a nurse. The next second you’re a patient.”



He also sent pictures of infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy and the Zodiac Killer. “You will be next,” one text read.



Santiago’s stalking allegedly extended beyond the victim to her family. In an injunction the victim’s mother filed, she felt a similar threat to her daughter.



A judge granted a temporary injunction against Santiago and extended it until Aug. 28 when the parties are expected to meet in court.



Cases can be dismissed for external reasons, Cox said. Sometimes the parties reconcile or don’t want to deal with it legally. Some people don’t want to see their stalker face to face in court . Others choose to take legal action to the fullest extent.



A judge also may grant a no-contact or restraining order than can last for months, a year or even indefinitely based on the case.



It’s a civil remedy, Cox said, that “at least gives you that extra layer of protection.”



Prevention and action



It’s difficult to keep all of one’s information private, especially in light of today’s technology, Hinduja said. A person posts his or her status, hometown, job and milestones on social media. A stalker can know exactly where the target is.



The ease of access to public information makes things even easier, particularly in Florida, which has one of the nation’s most open public-records laws, Hinduja said. And aggregators mine databases such as voting registration and court records to build a search engine consisting of the documents that make up a person’s life.



There are ways to fight cyberstalking, Hinduja said. People should try to limit their postings with identifying details, especially about where they will be. They also should resist the instant gratification of posting their whereabouts on social media for the world to see.



Santiago’s victim and her family are safe for now. He’s been in the Palm Beach County Jail since booked on July 16, held on a $900,000 bond, according to court records.



For more information about cyberstalking and electronic harassment visit cyberbullying.org. Anyone feeling they are being cyber stalked is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which runs across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.