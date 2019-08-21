You’re a library fan. Checking out the latest bestsellers, watching new release movies, and attending our free classes and clubs are all staples of your weekly visit —or visits!

However, did you know you can actually visit your library from the comfort of your own cozy bed?

Of course, you may have heard about our eBook apps: Libby, Overdrive, and Rbdigital. These three bad boys have tons of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines ready for checkout FOR FREE!

"Wrastle up" that pesky library card from the back of your wallet, download one of the apps, input your number, and you are ready to read absolutely anywhere (even in the bathroom)!

In addition to our eLibrary, we also have some nifty online services available to our lovely patrons.

We now offer online Rosetta Stone and The New York Times access, along with a bunch of other useful databases, tools, and resources.

If you’re studying for a standardized test, set up an account with our Testing and Education Reference Center, and you will receive access to a wealth of practice material including SAT and ACT.

Check it out for yourself on the Online Tools tab at https://www.cityofcrestview.org/178/Library.

Emily Knie is the Crestview Public Library's adult services librarian.