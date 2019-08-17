Officials wouldn’t disclose details about how many sites here were searched or what might have been found.

PENSACOLA — At least two massage parlors in Northwest Florida and one in Gainesville were searched by authorities in an investigation into multi-state human trafficking that resulted in federal charges against a Pensacola man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pensacola reported Friday afternoon.

David C. Williams, 41, was arrested in connection with the operation of multiple Asian massage parlors in Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania, the news release states.

In Florida, search warrants were served in Gainesville, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

Massage parlors searched in Pensacola included the Asia Pro Walk-in Massage parlor at 127 N. New Warrington Road and the All Day Walk-in Massage Parlor at 3268 Fordham Parkway in Gulf Breeze.

Gainesville Police Acting Inspector Jorge Campos and Amanda Videll, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Jacksonville, said they could not provide additional details on the case such as the location of the Gainesville massage parlor.

The Gainesville Police Department GPD is listed as one of the agencies that worked on the investigation.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania reported in a press release Friday that Williams “was exploiting undocumented women and offering sexual acts for money during massages at his parlors. The investigation originated from a tip received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline.”

Williams is charged with using interstate facilities for racketeering, conspiracy to launder money and harboring illegal aliens for financial gain. A detention hearing has been set for Williams for Tuesday at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.

The Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County sheriff's offices are also participating in the investigation.