ARIES (March 21-April 19): Only jump off the diving board if you are sure you know what you are doing. This isn't a good time to try something brand-new or to dabble in risky enterprises. Just be your reliable and trustworthy self and it will all work itself out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be happiest if you can go on group outings, attend community fairs or visit the local pool for a swim. Enjoy some rest and relaxation and get caught up with all your friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Communication is king if you want to keep a key relationship on an even keel. By listening carefully to your mate or partner and discussing your own hopes and dreams, you can connect more deeply and find common ground.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your wallet closed and your eyes wide open. This isn't a good time to go shopping for a major purchase or make major changes to your finances. Invite friends to your home or go to a party -- focus on social activities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Tap your poetic side. Assemble all the special details for a perfect romantic evening and live out a fantasy with your current flame. Avoid new amorous entanglements at this time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Positive thoughts and applied effort will do a lot more than spells or potions. Use good judgement to sidestep dubious schemes and instead focus your energies on creating your dreams using your own knowledge and skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may travel to the outer limits of love. Take time to make sure that the people you admire are worthy of your attention. It would be easy now to be misled by surface appearances and your own wishful thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick with established household routines even if they seem dull and boring. Following whims or new shortcuts now could end up taking more time and achieve worse results. Avoid implementing new rules or policies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): File away imperatives until Monday and dedicate your time to the game of having fun and enjoying life. You might be a magnet to friends or strangers who want to bask in your warm and loving glow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may find the greatest satisfaction by spending more time with a hobby right now. This might be a good time to visit a club or organization devoted to some of your favorite things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't rock the boat. Everything will go along swimmingly unless you change your plans or resist the status quo. Go along with the crowd and hold off on starting anything new.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This can be a good time to look within and come to a greater understanding of yourself and your needs. It's not the best time to meet new people or embark on a new venture or plan, so be patient for now.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may become involved in group or community activities during the next two to three weeks that keep you busy working out tiny details. Late October and early November is a superb time to cash in on new opportunities, ask for favors or launch important plans. You will clearly see who really has your best interests at heart. Your judgment is at its best, and if you need assistance, the universe could send you exactly what you need. In December you could enjoy a vacation or a passing romantic fling. Maintain a low profile in late January, when you must meet high standards but shouldn't start anything new. Launch major initiatives in late February while you have the desire and stamina to see a project through to the end.