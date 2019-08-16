Chosen Road will lead the worship during Monday’s schedule of the School of the Prophets at First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

According to their website, Chosen Road formed in July 2009 when a group of friends came together to do more than just make music.

They were raised in the mountains of southern West Virginia and western North Carolina with a profound love for the regions’ music, and also share a profound love for and trust in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Chosen Road is on the road full time, presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ through bluegrass music in churches, fairs, festivals and at other venues more than 250 times per year.

According to their website, their presentation of the Gospel through song is stripped of entertainment value and presented in a genuine heartfelt manner tat places the focus on Christ.

Members are Tyler Robertson on banjo and vocals; Zachary Alvis, mandolin and vocals; Jonathan Buckner, guitar and vocals; Jonathan Campbell, bass and vocals; and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

Their latest single is “International Harvester” and their music is available at https://bit.ly/2KHxfFS.