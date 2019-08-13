As children head back to school, one of the most important things parents can do for them is to make sure they are caught up on their vaccines.

Louisiana law requires children entering school for the first time to get immunized against several diseases. Parents can, however, sign forms at any school that allow them to exempt their kids from shots, though state health officials consistently advise children to get immunized.

Thankfully, as The Courier and Daily Comet reported Monday, only a small fraction of the more than 30,000 students attending Terrebonne and Lafourche public schools did not receive shots as the result of those exemptions.

But that doesn't mean there isn't a problem. Louisiana Healthcare Connections, health network that serves a portion of the state's Medicaid recipients, cites data that show 30 percent of Louisiana's youngest children behind on age-appropriate vaccinations.

So much bogus information circulates on social media and the internet and by word of mouth that this, National Immunization Awareness Month, is as good a time as any to remind people why vaccines are so important.

"Immunizations help prevent dangerous and sometimes deadly illnesses. Children need these immunizations on schedule to keep them safe and to stop the spread of disease,” says Dr. Stewart Gordon, Louisiana Healthcare Connections' chief medical officer. Gordon, a pediatrician and the former chief of pediatrics at LSU Health Sciences-Earl K. Long Medical Center, encourages parents to remember the following facts about childhood vaccinations:

• Any side effects from vaccines are almost always minor, such as redness and swelling where the shot was given, and should go away within a few days. Serious side effects, such as allergic reactions, are rare.

• Scientific studies and reviews continue to show no relationship between vaccines and autism. This issue has been studied for many years, and numerous scientists and researchers have reached the same conclusion: There is no link.

• Delaying vaccinations leaves children unprotected when they need it the most. Some diseases are far more serious when children get them at a younger age. Following the approved immunization schedule protects children from these illnesses, including painful diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox.

• Vaccinations protect everyone. These immunizations prevent the spread of disease to those who may have weaker immune systems, like the elderly, babies who are too young to be vaccinated, pregnant women and individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“The most important responsibility that parents have is protecting their children, and these immunizations do just that,” Gordon says. “We strongly encourage parents to talk to their children’s physicians about vaccinations and to help their children get current on their immunizations.”

Amen.

