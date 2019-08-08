A man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint last year was free on bond when he was charged with attempted murder last month.

QuiAnthony Dixon, 23, was accused of shooting a man on July 7.

According to court files, Dixon and the shooting victim were involved in a dispute about how to move furniture at a home on Short 17th Street. Dixon left the residence, according to police, fired two shots in the air and challenged the man to come outside.

"When (the victim) exited the residence, he was shot once, fell to the ground and was shot again by QuiAnthony," an investigator wrote in a report. The shooting happened on the victim's 57th birthday.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Brad Almond revoked Dixon's bond last month. He was arrested Thursday and was being held with bond set at $40,000 on the attempted murder charge, but cannot be released because the bond was revoked in the rape case.

Dixon and Kenneth O'Keith Taylor were arrested in August 2018 after a woman reported she was raped behind a business on Alabama Highway 69 South.

The woman, 19, told investigators that Dixon and Taylor raped her at gunpoint while giving her a ride home. Cases are pending against both men.