Numbers update

As of last week:

• 304 people have registered.

• 127 people have submitted lionfish (113 recreational, 14 commercial).

• 15,367 lionfish removed.

• 51 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.

Recent raffle winners

July 17,

• Annie Beattie, $50 SCUBA air fill.

• Matt Finn, Customized YETI Tumbler.

• Isidoro Bedoya, HP 100 SCUBA Cylinder.

• Jason Bernier, Customized YETI Tumbler.

• Carl Antonik, ZooKeeper Lionfish Containment Unit.

• Quinn Atkinson, Neritic Nexus Gloves and Pole spear from Florida Underwater Sports.

• Tim Watts, Stream2Sea Reef Sentinel Kit.

• Frank Davis, Neritic Nexus Gloves and Pole spear from Florida Underwater Sports.

• Robert Grundwald, Neritic Nexus Gloves and Color-dive lenses.

• Nikkie Cox, Neritic Nexus Gloves and Pole spear from Florida Underwater Sports.

• Emily Pepperman, Neritic Nexus Gloves and Color-dive lenses.

Upcoming raffle drawings

• Aug. 14 and Aug. 28

• All qualified participants (submission of 25 lionfish or 25 pounds for commercial) will be entered in drawing. Prizes include pole spear from Florida Underwater Sports, Lion Lift Kit from Toothless Life, Lionator pole spear prize pack, Neritic Nexus Gloves, $50 SCUBA air fill gift cards, HP 100 SCUBA cylinder, Reef Sentinel Kit from Stream2Sea, ZooKeeper Lionfish Containment Unit, Color-Dive Lenses from Customatic Optics and YETI tumblers.

Background

The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. This year, participants who submit the largest and smallest lionfish may be eligible to receive up to $3,000 in cash prizes thanks to support from sponsors: American Sportfishing Association, Yamaha Motor Company, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and National Marine Manufacturers Association. Find more details on how to get rewarded for your harvest at FWCReefRangers.com.

Sign up and learn more today by visiting MyFWC.com/Lionfish.