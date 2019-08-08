RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " Federal authorities have charged a soldier formerly stationed at Fort Bragg with stealing military property.

Bryan Craig Allen of Anacoco, Louisiana, was indicted Tuesday on charges of theft of military property, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Allen used his position as a chief warrant officer and property book officer for the 4th Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group to delete items from inventory lists, stealing more than $2 million in property from December 2016 through June 2018.

The stolen property included 43 enhanced night vision goggles. Court documents suggest that Allen sold the goggles to the owner of a military surplus store in Fayetteville.

Three other men have been charged in the investigation, which dates to 2013. Authorities said in court papers that additional targets will be charged.