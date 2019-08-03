Oh, the stories that were told during our visit with the Rev. Jack Campbell as we talked about his six decades of preaching the Gospel.

One came from his younger days, while he was working the counter at the A&P Grocery on Ninth Street. “A woman was taking her driver’s test on Forrest Avenue when the trooper riding with her said, ‘Stop!’ She froze, then slammed on the gas pedal instead of the brake and came crashing through the front door, sliding right up to my cash register. She wasn’t hurt; I heard the trooper say, ‘You need more practice before you can get your license.’”

Campbell also may be the only child born at the old steel plant’s pump station. “Daddy was in charge of the station and we lived on the property at that time,” he said. “The house was built on stilts due to Big Wills creek flooding at times.”

His education was at the 11th Street Elementary School and Gadsden High School. At GHS, his favorite subjects were physics and chemistry, which he intended to be his life’s work. An opportunity for a “full ride” at the University of Alabama was turned down in favor of attending Auburn University with an older brother.

However, Campbell said he left AU after only a short time, ”feeling that God had other plans for me.”

Then, a miracle happened. “When I got home, my mother told me about our pastor telling her of an opening at Toccoa Falls College in North Georgia that was affiliated with our Christian and Missionary Alliance denomination; that’s where I completed my college education in 1963,” he said.

His next few years were spent in Birmingham, where he served as associate pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle. A calling to the mission field followed, and Campbell’s C&M Alliance assignment was to Indonesia. However, civil war broke out in that country and he was re-assigned to Hong Kong (which is slightly smaller than Etowah County in size, but has a population of more than 7 million people).

“We went to Toronto, Canada, to learn to speak Cantonese in 1967. and left the next year for Hong Kong,” said. “My job was to teach language in a Bible school and to pastor a local church.”

Campbell became director of the mission team, with the responsibility of planting new churches — which became a very successful endeavor. When he began his tour in 1968, there were 13 of his denomination’s churches in the area. When he left in 1984, the total had risen to 170 C&M churches.

During his 15-year stay in Hong Kong, he began visiting and preaching in some of its 28 prisons — sometimes seven or eight prisons a week and as many as 28 times per month.

Jack and wife Gloria (organist, pianist, singer; they had married in 1965) left what had become a beloved place for them and returned to Gadsden in 1984 to help care for his ailing father (who lived until age 89 in 2000). Instead of returning to the mission field, they decided to stay in the city.

“I was called to preach and knew there would be opportunities for me,” he said. “Not long after, the pastor of my home church (on Walnut Street across from Gadsden High School) left and I was called to replace him.”

In 2000, the church relocated to Lookout Mountain (near Noccalula Falls) and became Parkway Community Church. Campbell said more than 5,000 people came through the church’s doors during its first year. “We became the graduation site for Mitchell School and made the facility open for community events such as receptions,” he said.

In 2006, on the way home from a Wednesday night service, the Campbells were involved in a vicious wreck caused by a drug-impaired driver. Both were injured — his problems were more serious; he had a leg broken in two places and a broken ankle. “We were both in wheelchairs for three months,” he recalled, and it eventually caused him to retire from his pastorate. But the jovial preacher kept on preaching.

Campbell served as interim pastor for Gadsden’s First Presbyterian Church, preached at CrossPoint (now The Church at Wills Creek) before being called as interim pastor for Macedonia Baptist Church in Coates Bend. After a couple of years, the congregation decided to make him their permanent pastor.

“I was there for nine years and eight months and retired,” he said. “My last Sunday in that pulpit was July 21, but I haven’t stopped preaching. I’ll be available to fill a pulpit whenever I’m needed.”

Loving young people has always been Campbell’s hobby. He worked with young prisoners in Hong Kong; in his home city, he’s been the chaplain for the Mountain Rams and Emma Sansom Rebels, preparing breakfast for that team on game day and walking the sideline for them during their games. And he’s been chaplain for Gadsden City’s Titans, Southside’s Crimson Panthers and for the Gaston Bulldogs.

By the way, Gloria Campbell said she loves being a preacher’s wife. And Jack, who preached his first sermon 69 years ago, at age 9? “God called me to preach — I want to preach!”