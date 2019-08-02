We counted $297 billion proposed by Biden, $690 billion from Buttigieg, $3.8 trillion from Warren, $4 trillion from Sanders and $4.3 trillion from Harris. That would double what the entire federal government spends now.

Never before have presidential candidates offered voters so much "free" stuff.

Kamala Harris wants you to "collect up to $500 a month."

Elizabeth Warren says, "We need to go tenfold in our research and development in green energy."

No one has tracked the cost of all of the promises. So my video team did!

Who will spend the most?

Here are the new spending proposals from the five most popular (according to ElectionBettingOdds.com) candidates. In my latest video, we break it down by category, education spending first:

Joe Biden wants to "triple the amount of money we spend for Title I schools" ($32 billion) create "universal pre-K" ($26 billion), provide "free community college" ($6 billion per year) and double the number of psychologists and social workers in schools ($14 billion) — $78 billion total.

Kamala Harris wants to "make community college free" ($6 billion), but she'd add debt-free "four-year public college" ($80.1 billion), "increase government's investment in child care" dramatically ($60 billion) and "give the average public school teacher a $13,000 raise" ($31.5 billion) for a total of $177 billion.

Pete Buttigieg touts "free college for low- and middle-income students" and would give teachers more money. Assuming his plan is like Harris', that brings his education total to $87 billion.

Elizabeth Warren tells students, "You'll be debt-free!" Taxpayers, unfortunately, will be deeper in debt, since she would "forgive" most existing student debt and make public college tuition free ($125 billion). She also wants a "Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act" ($70 billion).

Bernie Sanders would completely "eliminate student debt," "make public colleges and universities tuition-free" and provide universal day care and pre-K. That totals $280 billion, so Sanders "wins" in education spending.

Harris, Sanders and Warren all propose "Medicare for All," including for people here illegally.

Sanders goes further, saying, "Under our plan, people go to any doctor they want." He admits it will cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion per year, about what the government now spends on everything. How will he pay for that?

Sanders, Harris and Warren all said they'd ban private health insurance.

When it comes to the environment, all Democratic candidates but Biden say they support the Green New Deal, which Republicans say would cost $93 trillion. An economist who likes the idea says it will cost around $500 billion a year.

Welfare? Harris would increase benefits and have the government pay your rent if it's over 30% of your income ($94 billion), and Friday she offered $75 billion to black colleges and minority entrepreneurs.

Warren wants to spend more ($50 billion) on housing.

Sanders would increase food stamps for kids ($10.8 billion), boost Social Security benefits ($19 billion) and guarantee everyone a government job ($158 billion), for a total of $187.8 billion.

President Donald Trump, who says America will never be a socialist country, hasn't been a responsible spender either. Since he took office, spending increased about $500 billion per year.

Now he says he'd spend even more: $200 billion a year for infrastructure, $8.6 billion for the border wall construction, $1.6 billion for more NASA funding and on and on, for a total of $267 billion.

We can't afford it! The federal government is already $22 trillion in debt — $150,000 per taxpayer.

But the Democrats' plans are worse. We counted $297 billion proposed by Biden, $690 billion from Buttigieg, $3.8 trillion from Warren, $4 trillion from Sanders and $4.3 trillion from Harris. That would double what the entire federal government spends now.

Senator Harris "wins" the free stuff contest.

Taxpayers lose.

