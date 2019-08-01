First, watch out for phony, not-so-funny money. Police last month cited multiple reports of counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills being circulated locally.

We aren’t sitting in judgment of anyone who has been scammed. Those folks probably feel bad enough without us piling on, given that counterfeit money is a total loss for business owners who fall prey to crooks, and innocents who unknowingly wind up with a fake bill in their wallets.

We also understand this is a world in which people are constantly asked and expected to do more (and do it quickly) with less, and haste is going to mean slipups.

We’ll simply offer these eight tips for identifying counterfeit money, courtesy of finder.com:

1. Make sure it feels like actual money (which has a distinctive texture).

2. Make sure the red and blue threads on the bills actually are embedded and not printed on the paper.

3. For bills dated 1996 and later, and $10 or higher in value, examine the number in bottom right corner from a different angle. If it doesn’t change color, it’s phony.

4. Make sure there’s a watermark on the right side of the bill that matches the face in the center.

5. If you get several bills with identical serial numbers, they’re counterfeit.

6. Make sure the printing and the lines on the bills are sharp. The U.S. Mint does quality work; crooks with a printer don’t.

7. By denominations, the security threads on bills have specific colors and placements. If something doesn’t look or feel right, check it out at https://bit.ly/2SQKLul.

8. If someone hands you a $100 bill, make sure it has a blue, 3D security ribbon with multiple “100s” and bells printed on it.

Next, if you get a package containing something you didn’t order, don’t start calling the delivery service or your credit card company screeching, “Give me my money back!”

There’s a new and rather convoluted scam — and it’s touched Gadsden — in which crooks gain access to a credit card number, order something online and send it to the cardholder’s address (that helps get it past usual security measures).

The scammer then will process a return through the delivery company, but directs it to another address, not the vendor. It’s often a partner who collects items for the scammer.

The thing to do, according to police, is to contact the vendor who shipped the item, so the cycle can be stopped. (Also report your credit card as being compromised.)

Lastly, if you see a Facebook post bearing a get-rich-quick scheme, run away (or at least delete it).

Police this week spread the word about another new scam in which Facebook accounts have been hacked and messages posted promising thousands of dollars in a matter of seconds if you respond with a personal message.

Friends of the hackees actually are sending those messages, and being greeted with a request to share banking information. Someone then calls from an out-of-state number, purporting to be from the bank in question and seeking user names, passwords or account numbers to “file for a grant.”

We don’t have to spell out all the ways this could end very badly.

Social media and Facebook in particular have an enormous hold on people these days. We’ve heard it described as a literal “portal to the universe” for many folks, which is why we unashamedly swim hard in that pool.

However, it’s dangerous to get so caught up in it as “reality” to where you fall victim to things that are “too good to be true,” as described by the police, and share your banking information just because a “friend” asked you to.

Just don’t. You’re not going to end up with anything but trouble.