COLUMBUS, Ohio — The director of Ohio's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has toured a youth behavioral facility after reports of alleged violence and sexual abuse against children and staff and describes its environment as clean and safe.

WBNS-TV reports Director Lori Criss's statement after recently touring Sequel Pomegranate in Columbus said the "environment was clean, safe, therapeutic, and consistent with our regulations."

The tour was ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine after WBNS reported cases of alleged teen-on-teen violence, staff-on-teen violence and teen-on-staff violence at the treatment facility. The station says those cases were documented by Franklin County and state officials.

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for the facility and its Huntsville, Alabama-based parent company, Sequel Youth and Family Services, which provides services and programs across several states.