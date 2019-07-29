Prescribed burns are conducted to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation buildup and reduce the threat of wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service will conduct a prescribed burn in the Apalachicola National Forest today.

The 1,505-acre burn will take place in Wakulla County, 3 miles east of Crawfordville on Highway 13.

Residents are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists should drive slowly and with their lights on in smoky areas. Drivers should also be particularly careful in areas where prescribed burns have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke, further reducing visibility.

Prescribed burns are conducted to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation buildup and reduce the threat of wildfires.

Today's burn is one of many the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during this year's burn season. Today's burn is in Burn Unit 334.