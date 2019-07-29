The system is weak and disorganized at the moment, but that could change by the weekend.

Forecasters continue to watch a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that they believe may pose a threat of future development.

Shower activity associated with the wave is sparse and disorganized right now.

The wave is expected to move west-northwest across the Caribbean and move over the islands of Hispanolo and Cuba later in the week, possibly bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to those areas.

The wave is not expected to do anything at present and poses only a 10 percent chance of development.

But when it moves over the Florida Straits and the Bahamas this weekend, it could find itself in an environment more conducive for development. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone at that point.

If it were to organize and itensify, it would be named Chantal.