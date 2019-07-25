St. Kateri Tekakwitha: The 25th anniversary of the Native American liturgical celebration of the feast of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the "Lily of the Mohawks," will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 6641 Grand Caillou Road in Dulac. There will be a couple renewing their wedding vows during the Mass, along with a blanket ceremony. St. Kateri is the first Native American in the U.S. to be canonized a saint. She was canonized in Rome by Pope Benedict XVI Oct. 21, 2012.

Summer snack program: Youths attending summer programs at participating library branches will receive a free lunch pack to enjoy in the library. Lunch packs will be provided through July 26 at the Dulac Library at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays. For information, contact Kati Callais at 876-5861, extension 233, or kcallais@mytpl.org.

Summer reading program: Terrebonne Library summer reading program registration will run from Tuesday through July 27. The focus is on developing strong reading habits across all ages. For information, please contact your local library branch.

Notre Dame du Lac Grotto Buy a Brick Program: The Notre Dame du Lac Grotto Buy a Brick Program is an ongoing project that will provide for completion, maintenance and improvement to the grotto. If interested in purchasing a brick in honor of a loved one, you can call the church office at 563-2325. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Annunziata: The St. Vincent de Paul Society is asking for donations of non-perishable food and toiletries for the pantry.

Prayer for healing: Dear lord, we lift up all those who are facing illness today. We ask that you would bring healing, comfort and peace to their bodies. Calm their fears and let them experience the healing power of your love. Amen.

CCD: Registration is open for next year. You can register online at AnnunziataCatholic.com or register at the office. More information is available at the office. Call Heather Anderton, 216-2971, ext. 204, or email handerton@htdiocese.org.

Holy Family baptism policy: The baptism seminar is held following the 6 p.m. Novena on second Monday of the month. Parents and godparents must attend. Baptisms are held on the third Sunday of the month following the 10 a.m. Mass.

Prayer for protection during hurricane season: O God, master of this passing world, hear the humble voices of your children. The Sea of Galilee obeyed your order and returned to its former quietude; you are still the master of land and sea. We live in the shadow of a danger over which we have no control: The Gulf, like a provoked and angry giant, can awake from its seeming lethargy, overstep its conventional boundaries and invade our land and spread chaos and disaster. During this hurricane season, we turn to you, o loving father. Spare us from past tragedies whose memories are still so vivid and whose wounds seem to refuse to heal with the passing of time. O firgin, star of the sea, our blessed mother, we ask you to plead with your son on our behalf, so that spared from the calamities common to this area and animated with a true spirit of gratitude, we will walk in the footsteps of your divine son to reach the heavenly Jerusalem where a stormless eternity awaits us. Amen.

Office of Youth Faith Formation: A confirmation retreat will be held Friday through Sunday, and classes start Sept. 8. Contact Mrs. Heather to register for this coming year.

Mother of fair love, I look to you: Take into your hands the ribbon of my life and see the snarl of knots that keeps me bound to sin, anxiety and hopelessness. I beg you, Mother, by your powerful intercession and long fingers of love and grace, undo the knots in my heart and in my life. Free me to love as Christ loves. Mary, undoer of knots, pray for us.

Utility bill assistance: Are you a Terrebonne Parish resident having trouble paying your utility bill? Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. Assistance is available every six months from last date applied. For more information, call 873-6817. Anyone interested in applying can go to the Dulac Community Center 8-10 a.m. July 26; 8-10 a.m. Aug. 23; 8-10 a.m. Sept. 20; 8-10 a.m. Oct. 11; 8-10 a.m. Nov. 1; and 8-10 a.m. Dec. 6.

