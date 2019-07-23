WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES - 4-H’ers from eight panhandle counties gathered under the Washington County Ag Center live oaks in Chipley to battle it out for the title of tailgate grilling champ.

The Northwest District 4-H Tailgate Grilling Contest promotes using animal protein in the diet. Youth learn food safety techniques, protein selection and preparation of beef, pork, poultry and seafood in day camps prior to the district contest.

4-H’ers earned cash prizes at the district event. The top two youth in each protein category will move on to the state contest held in Gainesville. College scholarships totalling $1,500 are up for grabs for the top protein winners.

Local youth earning top prizes included:

Washington County 4-H:

Colton Serpas – 1st place beefLillian Sparks – 1st place porkJacob Pettis – 4th place pork

Holmes County 4-H:

Brent Young – 2nd place pork

Colton Serpas, Lillian Sparks and Brent Young advance to the state competition hosted by the University of Florida’s animal science department.

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H year opens soon. To learn more about 4-H and getting your kids involved in the nation’s largest youth development program, contact: Washington County - Julie Pigott Dillard, 850-638-6180/juliepd@ufl.edu; Holmes County – Niki Crawson, 850-547-1108/ncrawson@ufl.edu.