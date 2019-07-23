A bottlenose dolphin was found dead on Captiva Island near Fort Myers. It's wound was deep and to the head. Tests lead marine officials to believe a human attacked the mammal and are offering a $38,000 reward for those who can help them get to the bottom of the case.

A bottlenose dolphin was found dead on Captiva Island near Fort Myers. It was found with a deep wound on its head, CNN reported.

Last Thursday, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the wound was likely from a “spear-like weapon.”The bottlenose dolphin conservation coordinator of the same organization told CNN that many times, dolphins are comfortable getting so close to humans and boats because they grow up being fed by them, even though the US Marine Mammal Protection Act bans that behavior for the mammal’s safety.

Mankind has shown it's wickedness once again. This time an innocent#dolphin pays the price. https://t.co/pZ2ZacNCpU

— Sea Shepherd SSCS (@SeaShepherdSSCS)July 12, 2019

According to tests, the slain dolphin experienced hemorrhaging, meaning it was alive when a sharp object struck it. It was also found in a begging position, which is considered unnatural for wild dolphins unless they have become accustomed to being fed by humans.

A $38,000 reward is being offered by Marine officials to anyone who can help them figure out what exactly happened to the dolphin and who is responsible for its death.

