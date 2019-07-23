CHIPLEY - At an upcoming meeting, the Washington County School Board will discuss tentative millage rates and a tentative budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The RLE rolled-back rate is 4.1612 - however, the proposal to the School Board will be less than that while generating the same amount of revenue.

The total proposed millage of 6.0010 includes a required local effort (state) millage rate of 4.0030, and local millage rates of 0.7480 for basic discretionary operating and 1.2500 for capital outlay.

Also at the meeting, the School Board will vote to approve a FY 2019-2020 tentative budget of $93,349,902.

A final budget hearing will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Washington County School Board meeting room, 652 Third Street.

In other business, the district recently announced it will continue in the upcoming school year to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. The program offers free breakfast and lunch to students throughout the year.

According to the announcement, the following schools will participate: Chipley High School, Roulhac Middle School, Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Vernon High School, Vernon Middle School, Vernon Elementary School, Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE), and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE).