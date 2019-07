University of Alabama women's golfer Kenzie Wright qualified for the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur, which will be Aug. 5-11 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Wright, a rising senior, carded a 1-under par 71 to earn one of the seven automatic spots out of the Southlake, Texas, qualifier earlier this month. The McKinney, Texas, native competed in all 10 tournaments this past year. Her best finish came at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational where she placed second overall.