MIAMI — A weak tropical disturbance has formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Bahamas and has the potential to affect Florida over the next few days, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center described the system as a "weak area of low pressure" and said it was producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms in its 2 p.m. Sunday outlook.

Development is possible over the next few days as the low moves west to west-northwest at 15 mph.

The chance of development through five days is 20 percent.