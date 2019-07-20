SINGINGS

Sweet Home Baptist Church, 1474 Union Grove Road, Guntersville: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dixie Melody Boys

Whitesboro Baptist Church, 2270 Whitesboro Road, Boaz: 10 a.m. Sunday, Dixie Melody Boys

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4, all-day singing, Kyla Rowland and Deliverance

REVIVALS

First Baptist Church, Alabama City, 101 N. 29th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. nightly, Monday through Wednesday; guest churches, Monday, Friendship Baptist, Atttalla, the Rev. Tyler Burwell; Tuesday, Mt. Zion Baptist, Turkeytown, the Rev. Melvin Guyton; and Wednesday closing with combined choirs from First Baptist, Alabama City

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road: 7 p.m. July 29-31, evangelist Deon Black, pastor Daniel Boutwell

Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church, 2315 Hill Ave., Gadsden: 6:30 p.m. July 28, 7:30 p.m. July 29-31, with Dr. W.V. Grant

Grace Baptist Church, 1403 Malone St., Gadsden: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 5-9, with evangelist Earl Ankrom

MISCELLANEOUS

Union 3 Baptist Church, 8765 Centre Road, Gadsden: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; free food, haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, fingerprints, dental education and Yellow Dot

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden: 10:15 a.m. July 28; annual Women’s Day; guest speaker is Sis. Linda Burton, first vice president of the Alabama Baptist State Women’s Auxilary and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sylacauga, where her husband, the Rev. Kendell Burton, is pastor

First United Methodist of Gadsden, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: July 29-Aug. 1, annual Gift to Gadsden classes; register online through Thursday at https://bit.ly/2KVZymp; view a list of classes at https://bit.ly/3089ZXt

Friendship Baptist Church, Attalla: 3 p.m. Sunday, fifth anniversary for Pastor Tyson R. Burwell and family; guest church, Pastor Charles Kirkpatrick and the United Christian New Beginning Ministry of East Gadsden.

Holiness Gospel Church of God, 1160 Braid Ave., Gadsden: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 31st Homecoming Gospel Praise; special guests, The Rose of Sharon and The Exodus Gospel Singers of Atlanta; The Gospel Messengers, Cedartown, Georgia; Bro. James Thornton Jr. and members of the Pilgrim Jubilees, Chicago; Damascus Baptist Church Choir, Gadsden; Sixteenth Baptist Church Male Chorus and many more; Bros. Michael B. Johnson Jr. and Kevin W. Williams, pastors

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

VBS

Paden Baptist Church, 900 Padenreich Ave., Gadsden: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; “Into the Wild”

