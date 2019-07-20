Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first human beings to land and walk on the moon. On that day, America and the entire world stood proud of and in awe of this wonderful accomplishment.

President Richard Nixon made a historic phone call to the astronauts as they stood on the moon. The president said, “Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man’s world. And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to Earth. For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one”.

Is it possible to experience Nixon’s desire for world peace and unity? Can mankind redouble our efforts and produce a lasting peace on earth?

The truth is, humanity does not know the way to peace. (Isaiah 59:8) World peace can only happen as the Will of God unfolds in the work of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The purpose of the Kingdom of God will ultimately bring peace for all eternity.

Notice the words of Jesus: “I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.” (John 14:27, NLT)

As man set foot upon the moon, it was indeed as Armstrong said, “One small step for man ... one giant leap for mankind”. On that day, the heavens became a part of man’s world.

Ironically, at the first coming of Jesus Christ, the earth became a part of God’s abode. Jesus Christ left behind the glory of Heaven and was born as a flesh and blood human being upon our earth. Fifty years ago, Armstrong and Aldrin left their footprints in the surface of the moon. Two thousand years ago, Jesus walked the dusty roads of the earth and left His imprint of divine love in the hearts of mankind.

The earthly ministry of Jesus Christ launched the Kingdom of God. His death, burial, resurrection and ascension set in motion the work of God on the earth that will lead to His Second Coming and the establishment of the Kingdom of God on this earth. Through the work of Jesus Christ, world peace and tranquility is happening in the Spirit-filled hearts of man, and will in the end be established throughout our world.

President John F. Kennedy set the tone for America’s enthusiasm to set foot on the moon and include it in man’s world. Ironically, from before the beginning of time God has desired to make humanity a part of Heaven’s abode. Another John who lived 2,000 ago was given a divine glimpse of the landing of Heaven on earth. Notice the Apostle’s words: “And I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven like a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. I heard a loud shout from the throne, saying ‘Look, God’s home is now among his people! He will live with them, and they will be his people. God himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” (Revelation 21:2-4, NLT)

This will be one small step for God and one giant leap for mankind.

The work of Jesus Christ reconciles man with God. Through the Incarnate Word of God, the world is included forever in the life of God. Fifty years ago, man celebrated the peaceful mission of Apollo 11 with the landing on the moon at the place the astronauts called Tranquility Base. One day, God and humanity will joyfully rejoice at the arrival of the glorious New Jerusalem — the New Tranquility Base.

Mark Nelson is a member of Grace Communion International.