Houma Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized a vehicle Thursday afternoon in a parking lot.

Police were called out at 4:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Tunnel Boulevard after a man claimed his vehicle was burglarized while he was shopping, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late teens, “average height, twist-style hair” and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, joggers and flip-flops. The suspect was last seen walking toward Acadian and Merril drives in East Houma.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Houma Police at 873-6371 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile application. Some tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.