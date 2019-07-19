“Give my regards to Broadway. Tell all the gang on 42nd Street ... that I will soon be there!”

When I began watching the blackout of 2019 in New York City, I had to do a bit of research on the day of the last blackout there — July 14.

There have been little blackouts in between, but the lights at Radio Music Hall were blazing even then. Not this blackout; the hall was dark, quiet, eerie. The sky was black, except for the snaggle-toothed appearance from the weak light produced every now and then by generators.

Because of an “electrical disturbance,” the lights went out. Areas affected by the outage included Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and Broadway. Most theaters on Broadway canceled their shows for the evening. Of the 30 shows running at the time, only the four playing on the east side of Broadway were able to perform.

Performances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center also were cancelled. However, some performers from the canceled shows entertained audiences on the sidewalks outside the theaters. The blackout also forced the cancellation of a Jennifer Lopez show at Madison Square Garden.

Firefighters worked to free numerous people trapped in elevators. More than 200 traffic lights stopped functioning. Because of the non-functioning street lights, some streets were temporarily closed. Police directed traffic in some areas, while at other locations such as Hell’s Kitchen, pedestrians took on the task.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought in the National Guard to assist with traffic problems and safety issues. According to the New York Fire Department, the blackout was caused by a transformer fire at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

At about 10 p.m. EDT, power was partially restored to Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen. Just before midnight, power was fully restored.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during the outage. Gov. Cuomo was critical of the power failure, but praised the response of the city’s denizens, saying via Twitter, “When things are at their worst, New Yorkers are at their best, and they were at their best tonight.”

New Yorkers do know how to handle emergencies: it was almost burned to the ground gaining our independence; there was July 14, 1977, when the lights went out on a grand scale; and 9/ll, which brought us to our feet.

But despite the looting, the all-out chaos in 1977, there was only one fatality. Last Saturday night, I didn’t see one fight or anyone looting.

Midnight! A shout went up from the crowd, the lights came on the grand old girl in the harbor. Lady Liberty was still standing — still reminding us that as long as she stands, we can stand; as long as we can see her lift her lamp, there will be freedom in the world.

“We’ll be all right if nothing goes wrong with the lighting,” vowed Robert Frost. I had to climb down from that soapbox; don’t we love our country, ‘round town?

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.