STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Troy University recently recognized new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.

Area students who attended IMPACT include:

Paul Gagnon III of NavarreTrysta Schaefers of MiltonDanielle Skinner of NavarreTalese Zeigler of Navarre

Western Governors University

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University

Destiny Sidener of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Chemistry)Deanna Barnes of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational StudiesKala Frentress of Navarre has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)