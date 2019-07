Willie McNair, Sr. will celebrate 100 years on Tuesday, July 16.

On July 20, Willie will enjoy his 100th birthday with a celebration at the Centennial Building on Centennial Drive in Port St Joe at 6 p.m. ET.

Willie also has two siblings that will be celebrating their birthday on the same day; Mildred Dickson will be 98-years-old and Mercedes Dickson will be 96-years-old.