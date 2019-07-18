CHIPLEY - Washington County School District retained a B for the third year in a row, according to grades released last week by Florida Department of Education.

The district improved by one point over last year. Individual school grades were also released.

While Chipley High School, Roulhac Middle School, and Kate M. Smith Elementary maintained B's, Vernon High School improved a letter grade to a B, and Vernon Middle School slipped from a B to a C, by a single point. Vernon Elementary School maintained a C.

"WCSD will continue to monitor our data to meet all student needs," district officials wrote in a statement and release of the grades."We strive to provide a quality education that will afford our students opportunities when they transition to adults."

The reports also showed learning gains. One of the best indicators of improvement is in the testing of students in the lowest 25 percentile. For ELA, that group showed a 40 percent learning gain.

Washington County school grades - 2019, 2018

Chipley High School - B, B

Vernon High School - B, C

Roulhac Middle School - B, B

Vernon Middle School - C, B

Kate M. Smith Elementary - B, B

Vernon Elementary - C, C

District grade for Washington County

2019 - B

2018 - B

2017 - B

Graduation rate for 2017-2018: 80%

*most recent data available