BONIFAY - One newly opened local business celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Friday, June 12 at Intuitive Solutions, 202 N. Waukesha Street in Bonifay. Founded in 2002 by Bonifay resident Tayyab Yunus, Intuitive Solutions boasts of five locations world wide, including India, Guatemala, Philippines, Colombia - and, now, in Bonifay.

According to an invitation for the Friday, June 12 job fair and ribbon-cutting ceremony held at its local location - Center for Social Good, the company opened in November 2018 after Hurricane Michael to "provide employment opportunities to local residents that otherwise wouldn't be available" and "to make the world a better place."

For more information, go online to https://intuitive.solutions.