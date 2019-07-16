CHIPLEY - After five years, and as costs climb and numbers drop, Washington County Tourist Development Council weighed the benefit of continuing the snowbird bus tours. At last week's meeting, council members asked TDC Director Heather Lopez if the tours are valuable to the local tourist industry.

"Our attendance has been dropping off for the last two years, because saturation of the market with this particular tour," Lopez told council members.

"But the problem is," she added later, "these kind of tours are becoming more popular and so the bus companies have been hiking the price up."

The cost for the bus rental runs about $1,000 per day - a rate apparently more pricey than previous years. The two-day tour, which picks up visitors from Fort Walton, Destin, and Bay County and tours Washington and Jackson counties, has in the most recent years created a cost for the tourist agencies partnership, rather than revenue.

Lopez said, in the past, the TDC participated in order "to get our name out there." However, the council questioned the value of paying into the tour.

Chairman Bill Maphis said he himself does not see anything worth paying for a bus trip around the area. Falling Waters State Park Park Manager Aaron Miller sort of echoed that sentiment saying the Falling Waters tours are often very quick and tourists don't seem to desire to soak-in what the park has to offer.

"Is it worth it, Heather - that's the bottom line," said council member Ted Everett.

Lopez replied with options on how to retain the tour, noting last year she had 36 tourists on her bus and the Marianna group had a little more than 40. If the agencies combined the tour for a one-day event - with new locations, morning tour and lunch in Washington and evening tour and dessert in Jackson - costs could decrease tremendously.

However, if fewer people register for the tour or the agencies don't pull from their own funds, the cost could be shifted to the tourist at about a $20 increase. Currently, it is $69 per person.

The council tabled the item for a vote at the next meeting to be held 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Chamber of Commerce building.

Also at the meeting, Lopez reported a 75 percent increase over last year in bed taxes. She attributed it to the remaining recovery workers who are lodging locally. However, she expects the revenue to flatten out as they continue returning home following the end of May deadline for debris clean-up.