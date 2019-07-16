CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team has cleared the house where a man, wanted by authorities, was believed to be. The house was found to be empty hours after the incident began.

Tony Bryd is wanted for methamphetamine trafficking and is a person of interest in a Crestview Police Department murder investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained information Tuesday morning that Byrd was believed to be at a trailer on C B Drive off Old Bethel Road. By 9 a.m., Old Bethel Road was closed near Davidson Middle School.

The OCSO Special Response Team and other law enforcement personnel responded to the location.

Crestview police officers and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol spent much of the morning at the trailer site, along with an EMS rig staged near the scene. Law enforcement officers could be heard talking over a loud speaker in an effort to get Byrd to come out before the team went in.

The residence was ultimately entered and cleared by 1 p.m. but Byrd was not located inside.

The search continues.

Byrd is considered armed and dangerous. He has a large NFL tattoo on his neck. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to avoid making contact with Byrd and instead call 9-1-1, the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.