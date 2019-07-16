BONIFAY - Holmes County School District maintained itself as a C district for the eighth year in a row, according to grades released last week by Florida Department of Education.

Individual school grades were also released. Poplar Springs High School retained a B, while the rest of the schools - Bethelehem High School, Ponce De Leon High School, Holmes County High School, Bonifay K-8, and Ponce De Leon Elementary - retained Cs.

The reports also showed learning gains. One of the best indicators of improvement is in the testing of students in the lowest 25 percentile. For ELA, that group showed a 41 percent learning gain.

School officials were not immediately available for comment.