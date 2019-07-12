CHIPLEY - Washington County Sheriff's Office recovered an estimated $200,000 worth of stolen telecommunications equipment after an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of a 32-year-old man from Headland, Alabama.

In a press conference Thursday morning, WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews detailed the complex investigation, which spanned about 10 counties in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, that led to the arrest of the suspect, Carl Thomas Edmondson III.

On July 2, Crews received a call from a representative from the corporate security group at Century Link in Louisiana, stating that he was having a "major theft problem" of junction box sites throughout the Tri-State area - one such theft was reported by ATT&T at a site on Orange Hill Road.

"Through some covert techniques, we were able to get a vehicle identified," Crews said, noting the suspect had rented a Ford F250 from a rental company in Bay County.

On July 8, WCSO investigators interviewed the person who rented the vehicle to Edmondson. Within hours of the interview and after identifying Edmondson as a suspect, WCSO was granted an arrest warrant later a search warrant for the suspect who was listed under a camper located at 278 C.R. 576 in Headland, Alabama.

The search resulted in about $200,000 in stolen telecommunications equipment, which are generally used to deliver hi-speed internet, DSL, and phone services. Some pieces displayed at the press conference were valued at more than $10,000 individually.

"This is very valuable equipment," Crews told media. "Right now, we think there is a buyer for it and we think that's where it's going. We hope and have plans that's where our investigation is about to lead us. We're not done with this case."

According to Christie Mason, Director of Government Affairs for Florida, Georgia, and Alabama at Century Link, the company began "realizing that there were some thefts occurring" on June 24.

Crews said it is still unclear how many suspects could be linked to the case, however, he expects more arrests as the investigation continues.

"We've got additional leads," Crews said. "We do have further leads that we believe is going to lead us to more counties, certainly in the state of Florida - (but) not necessarily near us."

Along with Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Dale County Sheriff's Office, and Ozark Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrest of Edmondson.

Edmondson has been booked into the Dale County Jail on a Washington County warrant for burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft, where he is currently resisting extradition.

Crews made a guarantee at the press conference that the suspect will be jailed in Washington County.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.