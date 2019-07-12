CHIPLEY - At Tuesday night's regular meeting, Chipley City Council approved a motion to award the lowest bidder for a the construction of a drainage improvements.

North Florida Construction Inc. was awarded $422,450.20 for the Florida Department of Transportation LAP Fifth Street Drainage Improvement Project.

The council also approved Resolution 19-31, which will authorize the filing of the application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant in the amount of $1,135. The grant may be used to provide additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice, according to the Office of Justice Programs website.

In other business, the council approved last fiscal year's financial statements after hearing a FY 2017-2018 audit report from Hilton Galloway of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC.

Chipley City Council will its next regular workshop on August 8 at 5 p.m. and regular meeting on August 13 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1442 W. Jackson Ave.