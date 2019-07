DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses. Nearly 30 hiring companies are registered to attend.

For information and to register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/NewOrleans082219.