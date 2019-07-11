LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: Pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

THURSDAY

TL and The Headlinerz: 6:30 p.m., no cover, The Lookout at Hotel Indigo. 111 Greensboro Ave. 535-3985. www.lookouttuscaloosa.com.

Duane Mark and Company: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza.

The Palmer Brothers Trio: 9 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

River Dan: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews. 2308 Fourth St., 248-7181. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

FRIDAY

The Orange Constant: 6 p.m., free, Live at the Plaza, Government Plaza. Seventh St. and 22 Ave. SE.

Ham Bagby: 9:30 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

D.C. Moon, Sqquat: 10 p.m., no cover, Alcove International Tavern, 930 22nd Ave. www.alcovetavern.com.

Whiskey River: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews.

SATURDAY

David Allgood: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sitar Indian Cuisine, 500 15th St.

Kung Fu Gripp: 9:30 p.m., Big AL's Backstreet Lounge, 2108 14th Ave.

Matt Wurtele: 9:30 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

Jason Miller: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11, with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist, 12:30 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Acoustic open mic: 6:30 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, The Lookout at Hotel Indigo.

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY-JULY 21

"Grease": Theatre Tuscaloosa's summer production of the beloved '50s nostalgia musical, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and July 18-19, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Wednesday, and July 20-21. All performances in the Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. Tickets $24 general, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. 391-2277. www.theatretusc.com.

SATURDAY

Comedian Darrell Young's "Now That I Have Your Attention": 7 p.m., Bama Theatre. Hosted by comedian TK Perry, with appearances by GBaby Cox, JP Laffum, Shannon Cook and Darrell Jaye. Tickets $21 at www.darrellgotjokes.com.

“Dumbo” (2019): Screen on the Green returns for 2019; Midtown Village’s free summer movie series, with films beginning at 8 p.m., or dusk, on The Green at Midtown Village, between Barnes and Noble and Panera. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. The schedule includes “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (2018) July 20; “A Dog’s Way Home” (2019) July 27; and “Moana” (2016) Aug. 3. In case of rain, movies will be canceled, but may be rescheduled for a later date.

Alabama Blues Weekend: Intensive weekend of instruction for children 12 to 18, from around the state. The weekend features masterclasses with the faculty, a presentation on Alabama blues artists, especially Big Mama Thornton and Johnny Shines,, a breakout session in the UA School of Music recording studio, rehearsals and preparation for the a concert Saturday evening. The Saturday performance, 7:30 p.m. in UA's Moody Concert Hall, will feature the more than 30 students and faculty. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at www.alblues.com or uamusic.tix.com.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Jurassic Park” (1993): Flashback Cinema series Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include “The Matrix” (1999) July 21 and 24; and “Back to the Future” (1985) July 28 and 31; “Top Gun” (1986), Aug. 4 and 7; “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986) Aug. 11 and 14; “The Big Lebowski” (1998), Aug. 18 and 21; and “South Pacific” (1958) Aug. 25 and 28. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sick Ride, Virgo Sadness: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick. 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

The Get Up Kids, Great Grandpa: 8:30 p.m., $24, 18 and up, Saturn. 200 41st St., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Jive Mother Mary: 9:30 p.m., $5, Zydeco. 2001 15th Ave. S, Birmingham, 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Hollis Brown, Onehundreds, Volk: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Simulcasts of Phish concerts: 7 p.m., no cover, WorkPlay. 500 23rd St. S, Birmingham, 879-4773. www.workplay.com.

SATURDAY

The Burning Peppermints: 9 p.m., no cover, 18 and up, Saturn.

DJ Zeus, DJ DQ: 9 p.m., $20, Zydeco.

The Styrofoam Turtles, Jon Worthy and the Bends, Bible Belt, Long Bony Arms: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters: 8 p.m., $30, all ages, $5 extra for under 21, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S, Birmingham. 202-5483. www.ironcitybham.com.

Ourā, Wetface: 8 p.m., $32, 18 and up, Saturn.

Blackwater Bass: 9 p.m., $8, 21 and up, The Nick.

TUESDAY

The Favors, Null: 8 p.m., no cover, 18 and up, Saturn.

Baby FuzZ, EstherKinsaul, The Dark Pools, Aun Aqui: 9 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Midnight Revel: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

FRIDAY

“Airplane!” (1980): 7 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre. 1817 Third Ave. N, Birmingham. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

SUNDAY

“The Wizard of Oz” (1939): 2 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre.

WEDNESDAY

The Birmingham Moth Story Slam: 7:30, $15, 18 and up, Saturn. Five-minute stories about living out loud. www.saturnbham.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

JULY 19: Brad Paisley, Chris Lane, Riley Green, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $91, $94, $159, $179, $348 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

JULY 23: TLC, Nelly, Flo Rida, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets, $20, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

JULY 23: Korn, Alice in Chains, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $58, $64, $121, $238, $399 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

JULY 25: Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Jon Langston, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $61, $110, $178, $196, $528, $546 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

AUG. 9: Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, Hot Country Knights, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets — $30, $49.75, $89.75 and $99.75 — through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 16: Little Big Town, Midland, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $69.50 general admission pit; $59.50, $49.50 and $25 for tiers of reserved seating, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 17: Kidz Bop World Tour, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG 17: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, and Russell Dickerson, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $116, $133, $167, $475 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG 20: Heart, Brandi Carlile, and Elle King, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $83, $92, $132, $234, $325 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

AUG 21: Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $61, $103, $123, $172, $320, $382 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG. 22: Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $129.50 for standing-room-only pit; reserved seats $129.50, $89.50, $69.50, $39.50 and $25, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. All prices may include applicable fees and service charges.

AUG 23-24: Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Lee Bains III and The Glory Fires, CBDB, Break Science, Turkuaz, TAUK, Southern Avenue and dozens more, for the inaugural two-day Druid City Music Festival. Local and regional touring bands will play more than a dozen venues in Tuscaloosa Aug. 23; earlier in the day there’ll be a Battle of the Bands at the River Market. The headlining bands play Government Plaza Aug. 24. Weekend tickets $78, plus charges, through Ticketmaster. Closer to August, tickets will rise to $85. VIP packages will be $185, regardless of when purchased, offering preferred viewing, exclusive merchandise and other items. Wristbands will be shipped out from Ticketmaster after May 1. www.dcmf2019.com.

AUG. 25: Mary J Blige, Nas, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets for $99.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $49.50, $25 through Ticketmaster, Amphitheater box office, 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

AUG. 27: Beck, Cage The Elephant and Spoon, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $60, $90, $161, $249, $333, $416 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 6: Hootie and the Blowfish, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $86, $96, $224, $574 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.