ST. AUGUSTINE - The Amp — St. Augustine’s open-air concert venue — continues to rack up accolades. Now, it can add two more to that list.

The amphitheater was ranked second in the U.S. among other top outdoor venues, and third in the world, according to Pollstar Magazine. The rating is based on the volume of ticket sales between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30. The Amp, which recently expanded to 4,700 seats, sold 74,226 tickets in the first half of the year, taking in more than $3.4 million in revenue.

During that time period, The Amp hosted multiple sold-out events, including The Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges, Trevor Noah and Tame Impala.

The Amp was beaten out only by the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the Hollywood Bowl in California and the Quinta Vergara Amphitheatre in Chile.

Last year, St. Augustine’s amphitheater was ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 4 worldwide by Pollstar, jumping up significantly from its 2017 placement at No. 11 and No. 62, respectively.

“A ranking this high is a crowning achievement not possible without the incredible artists who perform on our stage, our promoter partners, volunteers and the loyal concert fans that travel from near and far to see their favorite acts play in one of the most beautiful settings in the world. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this incredible accomplishment,” Gabriel Pellicer, The Amp’s interim general manager, said in a news release.

The venue, which is owned and operated by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, rebranded from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre to The Amp last year.

The Amp St. Augustine isn't the only Florida amphitheatre to crack Pollstar's Top 25. Daily's Place Amphitheatre in Jacksonville was ranked #15 while Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach was ranked #21. Rounding out the Top 50 for Florida were MidFlorida Credit Union in Tampa (#37), Bayfront Park in Miami (#38) and Orlando Amphitheater (#43).

Pollstar is a trade publication dedicated to exclusive coverage of live events around the world. It's been covering the live entertainment industry for more than 35 years.

This story originally published to staugustine.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



