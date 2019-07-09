I would like to commend Matt Gaetz for being an outstanding representative for our area. I have been impressed with Matt for being so accessible to his constituents, as he holds meetings and town halls frequently. He seems to be in many places at once, as he balances his time between here and Washington D.C. He is an avid supporter of our president, which he has been criticized for, but I daresay he would not fulfill his duties to us if he were not.

President Trump has done an amazing job righting a listing ship, that was this country, after eight years of the failed Obama administration. We were in dire straits with our sluggish economy, millions out of work, and an extra $10 trillion in debt. Sadly, we had little to show for the money spent and wasted. President Trump cut taxes, businesses and manufacturing returned to our country, and jobs are now available to everyone. The economy is roaring.

Both Matt and our president are subjected to hate and vitriol from the left. I am afraid the time for polite discourse has vanished from our country. Social media, while it has its good points, has given rise to people saying the most vile, ugly comments in the name of freedom of speech. Our president has also been attacked relentlessly by the mainstream media. It is a sad commentary on this day and time.

Neither one of these men are perfect. They have made mistakes. With the atmosphere they labor in, it would be amazing if they did not. However, every error is magnified and broadcast to the world, as if it were a high crime. They endure a process that is not fair or just, but they continue to work for us, and the well-being of this country. I, for one, am eternally grateful to both of them.

Janette Gregg, Fort Walton Beach