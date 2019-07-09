My husband and I are subscribers since we were displaced from Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael. During these long months of us, as senior citizens in our “Golden Years”, trying to put our lives back into some semblance of a new normal, we find that the News Herald has provided a sense of stability in the midst of trying to rebuild, dealing with insurance, making decisions that impact our lives, etc.

Unfortunately, we have become acutely disappointed with the editing of the newspaper. For instance, every day we challenge each other by taking the Trivia Fun Quiz with Wilson Casey. Today, however, the answers were restricted to the first one only, with five of the answers nowhere to be found in the paper. There was sufficient room, however, for the rest of the answers to be printed under Dear Abby and above the quiz if you had moved it up into the blank space.

We have lived in various locations and have read many newspapers, and we have never seen one so poorly edited. We have been reading The News Herald since 2003 and have seen reprinted stories from one day to the next, stories cut off unexpectedly, follow-up of one page of the story not printed on the page it was to be continued on, sports headlines indicating the wrong team that won the game, sports scores incorrect, etc., etc. etc. The most frustrating editing is when AP stories are chopped off mid-paragraph rendering the partial story incoherent. Also, once the paper was actually printed with the wrong date (Example: it should have been Wednesday, and it was printed with Tuesday and that date.). Even the Entertainer, last week, had the wrong date on page 2.

We realize The News Herald was affected by Hurricane Michael as well; however, we continue to look for a higher level of quality editing that seems to be difficult to achieve.

Pat Wagner,

Mexico Beach