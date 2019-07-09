At last week’s 2019 USA Softball International Cup played in Columbus, Ga., four University of Alabama athletes earned gold and bronze medals with their respective teams.

The Women’s National team won the gold medal after a comeback victory over second-ranked Japan on Sunday. Four-time Crimson Tide All-American Haylie McCleney drove in the go-ahead run.

For the first time in program history, the USA’s U-19 squad took home the bronze medal with an 8-0 shutout against Scrapyard Fastpitch. Montana Fouts and Skylar Wallace, who will both be sophomores on Alabama’s 2019-20 team, and incoming freshman Lexi Kilfoyl all contributed to that team’s success.