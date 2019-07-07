NOTE: If you see incorrect or outdated information, call 256-549-2049 and leave a message with a call-back number or email news@gadsdentimes.com.

SUNDAY | 7.7

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

MONDAY | 7.8

American Legion Post 71, Attalla: 6 p.m., American Legion Building

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

AARP Smart Driver Course: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cherokee County Public Library, 310 Mary St., Centre; sponsored by RSVP of Etowah County; course is all classroom with no tests; drivers of any age may participate; completion may qualify drivers 50 and older for insurance discounts; $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members; call the library at 256-927-5838 or volunteer instructor Jon Costa at 256-393-2383 to register

TUESDAY | 7.9

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Smile A While: 11 a.m., Western Sizzin’, Rainbow City; Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Calhoun County Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 7 p.m., Room 123, Brewer Hall, Jacksonville State University; 256-820-8736

Turnip Tuesday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fifth Street Market; local produce, arts and crafts

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY | 7.10

Thompson Community Center Prime Timers: 10:30 a.m., guest speaker and covered-dish lunch; Janet Simmons, 256-549-4738

National Association of Retired Federal Employees: 10:45 a.m., Downtown Civic Center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

Free Ice Cream/Bingo Bash: Noon to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; ages 50 and over; Belinda, 256-549-4740

History/Archaeology Conference: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18-19, University of Alabama Gadsden Center; “Honoring Our People”; $30 per day or $45 for two days; Dr. Skip Campbell, 256-546-2886

THURSDAY | 7.11

Northeast Alabama Council of Retired AFL-CIO: 1:30 p.m., Local 2176, Wall Street

Gadsden Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; new members welcome; 256-549-4740

Regional 310 Authority: Noon, 1147 Walnut St.

Vietnam Veterans of America: Chapter No. 637, 7 p.m., Camp Omer Pendley, Alabama Highway 77 and Lake Rhea Road; Larry Howard, 256-492-6975, or 256-441-6976

El Señor Club: 10 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; door-prize day

Alabama City Historical Association: 6 p.m., old Alabama City Fire Station

FRIDAY | 7.12

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Alan Williams, Kim Nichols, Don McMurray and Beverly Keel; $6 includes snacks; 256-549-7195

Etowah Historical Society: 6 p.m., Elliott Community Center

Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, corner of Locust and Fifth streets, Fifth Street Market; locally sourced items

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., pool tournament; beginning and intermediate divisions; entry fee; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

SATURDAY | 7.13

Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society: 10 a.m., Nichols Library; 256-677-3144

Mutts and Butts: 9 a.m., Noccalula Falls; walking group for dogs and their people

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama